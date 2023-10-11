Video Q&A: Rob Carslake, head of event insurance, Hiscox UK

As events rebound in number and scale post-Covid, Rob Carslake, head of event insurance, Hiscox UK, caught up with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift to discuss the opportunities for brokers.

In this video, Carslake and Swift discuss the impact of climate change on the sector, and how macro-economic factors such as energy prices and travel disruption/public commotion need to be factored in when managing cover for events.

The pair also touch on the upcoming Martyn’s Law, named after one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist bombing in 2017, that is expected to become law in January 2024, and the prospects for the sector over the coming year.

