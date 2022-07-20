Products - July 2022

Ceta launches notional home insurance product

Ceta has developed a notional home proposition, Prestige Notional, which is backed by Aviva.

It is available to brokers using Ceta’s Infinity Platform, and gives clients blanket cover for £1m on their property and £100,000 for contents. The product was developed with, and is supported by, Prestige Underwriting.

James O’Hara, commercial director at Ceta Insurance, said: “Prestige Notional is a great addition to our suite of standard and non