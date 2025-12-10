MGA Addept launches SME commercial legal protection solution

Addept Insurance Services has added a commercial legal protection insurance solution to its expanding portfolio of legal expense products.

Called Enterprise Legal Club, the MGA’s offering provides micro and small and medium sized businesses with access to legal protection insurance and specialist commercial and employment law assistance.

Addept added the solution had been developed to “offer business owners and employers cover and support on a wide range of business and commercial matters and help to navigate and mitigate the impacts of current and new employment rights and employee responsibilities”.

The new Employment Rights Bill