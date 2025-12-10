MGA Addept launches SME commercial legal protection solution
Addept Insurance Services has added a commercial legal protection insurance solution to its expanding portfolio of legal expense products.
Called Enterprise Legal Club, the MGA’s offering provides micro and small and medium sized businesses with access to legal protection insurance and specialist commercial and employment law assistance.
Addept added the solution had been developed to “offer business owners and employers cover and support on a wide range of business and commercial matters and help to navigate and mitigate the impacts of current and new employment rights and employee responsibilities”.
The new Employment Rights Bill
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Howden hires from Gallagher to target $600m space insurance market
Howden has established a new dedicated space insurance capability led by industry veteran Clive Strickland.
Intact enhances commercial products in first move under new brand
Intact Insurance has unveiled three enhanced commercial lines products, the first to be launched under its brand in the UK.
Cyber insurer adds Deepfake Response Endorsement to policies
Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has added a new Deepfake Response Endorsement to its policies globally, including the UK, it has announced.
Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.
MGA Addept expands motor insurance portfolio
Addept Insurance Services has expanded its motor-related solutions, launching a legal recovery insurance for motorists, ‘Drive’.
Survey finds over one-third of SMEs have not renewed standalone cyber cover
Coalition has found nearly three-quarters of UK SMEs have been affected by a cyber incident in the last five years.
CFC aims to open up new cyber income streams for brokers with launch
Specialist insurance provider CFC has unveiled a new tool it claims will help make cyber insurance more appealing to a broker’s SME clients.
Allianz hails mini-fleet progress as NCD conversion returns to Acturis
Allianz will be rolling out mini-fleet through Bravo Digital Trader next year, Insurance Age can reveal, following on from reinstalling an NCD conversion service on Acturis via imarket business this month.