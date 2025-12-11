Zurich signs five-year £350m specialist fleet capacity extension deal with Pen

Pen Underwriting has extended its capacity deal with Zurich, in a partnership that will enable the managing general agent to write more than £350m in premium over the next five years focusing on specialist fleet risks.

As of 1 January 2026, Zurich will support Pen’s broader fleet risks portfolio, including its specialism in the passenger transport field of bus, coach and minibus risks.

The deal will also enable Pen to offer terms on new fleet risks from existing customers where a relationship exists in other product areas.

In 2021 Pen had extended its capacity deal with Zurich to in excess of £165m over five years to cover hazardous industries and tanker transportation.

The bus, coach and minibus sector is