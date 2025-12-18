Alps launches hire vehicle add-on to tackle ‘one of the biggest pain points’ for fleets and brokers

Alps has launched a fleet guaranteed hire vehicle insurance policy.

The managing general agent explained the add-on provides guaranteed access to a hire vehicle when an insured vehicle is rendered undriveable following a road traffic collision, fire, malicious damage, or theft.

Alps claimed it has been designed to minimise downtime and operational disruption, and the cover ensures drivers can remain mobile while their vehicle is being repaired or a claim is being settled.

Cover is provided for 14 days per claim, with replacement vehicles available up to the