EY offers gloomier forecast for 2026 motor market with latest analysis
The UK motor insurance market is expected to only break even in 2025, and be loss-making in 2026, according to EY’s latest analysis.
Following a net combined ratio (NCR) of 97% in 2024 – the first time the motor insurance sector achieved underwriting profitability since 2021 according to EY, NCRs of 101% and 111% respectively are forecast for the next two years.
The deteriorating outlook is driven primarily by continued inflation and falling premiums over the course of the year, the consultancy added.
Following a rise of 14% in consumer premiums in 2024 – as firms increased rates to reflect the impact of rising inflation – EY
More on Personal
Ageas and Saga partnership goes live with motor, home to follow
Ageas UK and Saga have launched their 20 year Affinity Partnership, opening with motor new business with home to follow in the first quarter of 2026.
Aviva partners with Percayso on data enrichment
Aviva has partnered with Percayso Inform to enhance its data enrichment capabilities, in a multi-year deal.
Have your say: Shape the future of Insurance Age
Insurance Age is inviting you to help shape its future by taking part in a short readership survey.
Premium Credit signs up another top 100 broker
Premium Credit has signed a three-year agreement to be One Sure’s exclusive provider of premium finance for personal lines.
Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode six, Admiral’s Henry Engelhardt
For the sixth episode of Double Indemnity, Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg sit down with the Admiral CEO Emeritus Henry Engelhardt, who offers insights into why a “can do” and “think big” attitude, alongside deliberately targeting drivers paying higher premiums was such a recipe for success at the insurer he co-founded.
Government’s motor insurance taskforce report sparks ‘fudge’ and ‘credible job’ reactions
The government has published its Motor Insurance Taskforce Report, whose work has been both praised as a “credible job” and slammed as “rehash” and a “fudge”.
HNW brokers risk relationships turning “transactional” due to workloads
Many high net worth brokers are failing to engage with clients as much as they should because they are over-stretched, lack confidence and time poor, creating relationships that are merely transactional.
HNW brokers ‘one generation from closure’ if they fail to engage new wealth
Failure to engage with high-net-worth clients that fall within the ‘new wealth’ category could see brokers disappear within a decade, unless they change their traditional mindsets.