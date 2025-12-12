The stats: Commercial rates reduce significantly in Q3 2025
The value of a typical commercial book of business has fallen for the first time since 2018, driven by negative premium movements in commercial combined, property owners and combined liability, reports Ida Axling.
Rate movements in the commercial lines market have officially fallen into negative territory in the third quarter of 2025, according to the Acturis Commercial Broking Index.
The value of the index, which represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, fell by 1.4% year-on-year in Q3 2025.
