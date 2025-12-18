Energy specialist MGA Volt expands binder adding power construction

Managing general agent Volt Underwriting has renewed and increased its binder to underwrite conventional and renewable power generation and midstream risks, adding power construction.

All capacity is provided by syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Volt’s line size will increase to $50m (£37.46m) for 2026. The renewed binder gives Volt new scope to underwrite conventional power construction risks.

The London-based MGA was formed in October 2024 to support clients active in the energy sector.

Launched with initial capacity of $25m for international and US onshore power and renewable energy risks, Volt was co-founded by Chris Allison at CEO, Andrew Tokley as chief underwriting officer and Kevin