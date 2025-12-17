 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Mindful placement in a soft market – why discipline still matters

John Dunn, managing director, Brokerbility
John Dunn, The Clear Group and Brokerbility
    • John Dunn, managing director of distribution and market management, The Clear Group and Brokerbility

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Soft markets demand sharper thinking to avoid a false sense of security and complacency, argues John Dunn, managing director of distribution and market management at The Clear Group and Brokerbility.

Soft markets have a habit of creating both clarity and confusion in the insurance industry.

On the one hand, increased capacity, a more competitive pricing environment and a surge in appetite across key lines create genuine opportunities for clients.

On the other, they can distort broker behaviour, prompting shortcuts, habitual placement decisions, or an overreliance on limited panels simply because market conditions temporarily favour ease.

Critical test

Today, as a softening trend emerges across

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Broker

Graham Wright
End of Year Review 2025: Allianz Personal’s Graham Wright

Graham Wright, managing director – broker (interim) at Allianz Personal, acknowledges customers have benefited from the soft market, muses about whether consolidation has suppressed new entrants and keeps his cards close to his chest over the insurer’s plans for 2026.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: