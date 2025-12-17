Mindful placement in a soft market – why discipline still matters

Soft markets demand sharper thinking to avoid a false sense of security and complacency, argues John Dunn, managing director of distribution and market management at The Clear Group and Brokerbility.

Soft markets have a habit of creating both clarity and confusion in the insurance industry.

On the one hand, increased capacity, a more competitive pricing environment and a surge in appetite across key lines create genuine opportunities for clients.

On the other, they can distort broker behaviour, prompting shortcuts, habitual placement decisions, or an overreliance on limited panels simply because market conditions temporarily favour ease.

Critical test

Today, as a softening trend emerges across