COP 26: Sunak will force UK firms to publish net zero plans

Financial institutions and companies listed in the UK will have to produce plans highlighting how they will transition to net zero.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, set out the UK’s plans to become the world’s first net zero aligned financial centre and welcome “historic” climate commitments from private companies at COP 26 today (3 November).

Under the proposals, there will be new requirements for UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish net zero transition plans