Video: Activate Group Q&A: what brokers should be looking for in an accident repair partner
Pete Thompson talks to Insurance Age about why brokers should be considering working with an accident repair business, and his employer Activate Group specifically.
In this video Pete Thompson, director of product at Activate Group, explains its hybrid repair model and the benefits of owning its own greenfield owned body shops.
He also outlines how the Activate Group and Activate Accident Repair are adopting transformational technology and processes to make life easier for brokers and their customers - and the ways in which it is adopting green repair principles as part of a sustainability drive.
