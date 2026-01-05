MGA Uris Group seals first acquisition post-Ardonagh split

Specialist personal lines MGA Uris Group has acquired Lutine Assurance Services from Ardonagh Group as it looks to diversify its offering for brokers.

Protection specialist Lutine provides group life (death in service) solutions to SMEs and corporates, including group business protection such as key person, partnership and shareholder cover.

It operates exclusively via intermediaries as a Lloyd’s coverholder.

Under the deal, Doncaster-based Uris Group (UGL) has acquired a book of approximately £5.5m GWP, with capacity provided by Beazley and Axa XL, and a team of eight.

