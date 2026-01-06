Insurance Museum awarded almost £250,000 National Lottery grant

The Insurance Museum has been awarded a £249,700 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant will go towards the Insurance Heritage at Risk project which will run over the next three years, researching insurance heritage and developing an education programme.

Examining insurance heritage, the IM project will include available collections, and any that may be found in public or corporate archives. The grant will support the recording of oral histories from those who worked in the market from the late 1960s to the 2000s.

Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will not