Coalition UK expands footprint

Cyber insurer Coalition has expanded its ability to deliver cover to organisations based in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, the remaining Channel Islands, and Gibraltar.

The specialist provider started trading in the UK in 2022. It updated that it will be able to quote across the enlarged footprint through its existing UK broker network.

RelatedCyber insurer adds Deepfake Response Endorsement to policies

Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has added a new Deepfake Response Endorsement to its policies globally, including the UK, it has announced.

UK managing director Tom Draper said: “Most cyber criminals don’t discriminate between organisations based on region.

“A