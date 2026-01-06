 Skip to main content
MGU recruits NEDs from Google and Microsoft and opens Lloyd’s box

ATA Warren and Nickel
Managing general underwriter Advanced Technology Assurance has recruited a pair of former big tech executives to its board and opened an underwriting desk in Lloyd’s.

ATA, which was previously known as Skyrisks, targets businesses globally that own, operate, develop, or manufacture advanced technologies across every sector of the economy.

This includes commercial robotics, advanced agriculture, autonomous vehicles and railways, unmanned aircraft systems, charge point operators and quantum computing.

Loren and Brian know what ATA’s customers want and need. They’ll help us develop preeminent insurance products and facilities.Michael Coles, chairman of ATA

