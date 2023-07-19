This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Video Q&A: Chubb climate tech practice leader Tim Charters
A recent convert to the sector, Tim Charters, climate tech industry leader, UK and Ireland at Chubb, caught up with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift to discuss his new role.
In this video, Charters discusses his background, what led him to join the insurance industry, and how addressing climate change will impact different sectors of the economy.
He also talks about the role insurance can play in supporting the climate sector; the insurance implications and needs of renewable energy projects such as wind and solar; and the overall Chubb Climate+ service proposition, including claims handling and risk engineering.
