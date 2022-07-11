This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Video Q&A: Achieving quality in the marine space
CNA Hardy recently secured first place in the Insurance Age Marine Insurance Broker Satisfaction Survey. Neil Atkinson, marine underwriting manager at CNA Hardy tells us more.
To explain what it means for CNA Hardy to take top spot and the Gold Award, its marine underwriting manager Neil Atkinson sat down with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift to talk about what makes it stand out.
The pair also discussed the importance of CNA Hardy’s regional footprint; how the insurer is making itself easier to do business with; and why it scored so highly for scope and quality of cover.
Finally Atkinson talks about its claims handling ethos, future plans and what it is like to work for the business, including its culture.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
