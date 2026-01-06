 Skip to main content
Verlingue UK returns to buying with Cambridge firm

Deal

Verlingue has bought Cambridge-based employee benefits and financial planning specialist, EBCam.

It marks a return to buying for the Top 100 UK Broker which previously snapped up Gloucester-based Brunsdon Employee Benefits in 2023.

According to the buyer, the latest deal follows on from the successful integration of Brundson and reflects its commitment to strengthening its employee benefits proposition in the UK.

