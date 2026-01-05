Partners& reveals first annual pre-tax and operating profits

Partners& has revealed pre-tax profit of £2.38m and operating profit of £1.82m, turning its red ink to black for the first time in its history across the two key metrics.

The figures for the year ended 31 March 2025, followed on from slashing pre-tax losses to £55,954 the year before when it came close to breaking even.

Partners& was founded in 2020, bringing together MRIB, Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile with a combined team of 140 people, based in nine offices and approximately £65m of gross written premium.

We’re buying specialist businesses – we’re much more focused on specialist areas to enable us to grow.Phil Barton

In its first full year results, to