FCA warns of Essex broker clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Essex-based Ignite Insurance Brokers.

The regulator revealed on 19 December that fraudsters had been using the website ignitemotorinsurance.uk. At the time of writing, the clone website is down.

The FCA highlighted that the clone has no connection to Ignite and provided the correct information for the broker.

The fraudsters have also been using the email address michael@ignitemotorinsurance.uk.

