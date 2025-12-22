Premium Credit adds three more brokers on back of Close pull out

Premium Credit has struck deals with Riviera Insurance, Principal Insurance, and Bedford Insurance Group after Close Brothers decided to pivot away from personal lines to commercial.

Close’s partial pull back was announced in July in a move it said accounted for around £330m of its lending book and would hit around 120 broker relationships.

We are committed to supporting brokers through this period of change and to delivering the stability, technology and service they need to focus on serving their customers with confidence.Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit

Since then, Top 100 UK Broker Premium Choice signed a multi-year deal with Premium Credit in November.

