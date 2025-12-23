Cardiff regional review: Competition not exterminated by consolidation

Insurance experts in Cardiff outline the diversifying businesses in the media and sporting hub city, and highlight the competitive nature of the market with one broker per village on the outskirts.

According to Savills between 2019 and 2023 insurance and financial services made up 17% of Cardiff’s business sectors.

The Welsh capital has long been regarded as a major centre for media and sports. Since 2005 the sci-fi series Doctor Who has been made in Wales, first by BBC Wales and now by Cardiff production company Bad Wolf.

A BBC report in 2023 into the economic impact of Doctor Who found more than £134m in gross value added in Wales, and a total UK contribution