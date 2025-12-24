End of Year Review 2025: Crawford & Co’s Glenn Thornton

Glenn Thornton, head of major and complex loss at Crawford & Company, says farewell to two insurance icons in ‘Royal’ and ‘Sun Alliance’; hails the youngest deputy president CILA has ever had in Marsh’s Melissa Cunningham; and predicts AI driven dynamic valuation could be the key to finally beating underinsurance.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

One standout highlight for 2025 was the industry’s response to Storm Éowyn, which became a record-breaking event for UK insurers and brokers. Thousands of property and business interruption claims occurred and the way the insurance sector scaled up to maintain service standards was impressive.

Another game-changer was seeing AI move from buzzword to delivering clear claim benefits. This combination of resilience during a catastrophe