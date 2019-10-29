Top 100 2019 - £75m to £99.99m
Reich Group • Romero Group • W Denis Insurance Brokers
Reich Group
Reich House, 197–203 Chapel Street, Manchester M3 5EQ
Website: www.reichinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Simon Taylor (CEO)
MD/chairman: Simon Taylor (CEO)
Tel: 0161 830 5400
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@Reichinsurance
Main location: Manchester
Staff numbers (total): 126
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 90
Major specialisms: Property real estate, commercial and construction, private clients, healthcare, life.
Major trading subsidiaries: Reich Insurance Brokers, Reich Healthcare Limited, Reich Life.
Acquisitions in past two years: LJM Insurance Brokers.
What we are: We are proud to be one of the UK’s largest, truly independent insurance brokers, with our main focus and commitment being on delivering exceptional, consistent customer service whilst always finding the perfect solution for our clients. All this is backed up by our loyal, motivated team of talented individuals, including our totally in-house claims department. Whilst we have a major specialism in real estate/property insurance, we provide a complete solution covering all forms of commercial insurance, healthcare, life and protection, personal lines and high net worth products.
Vision/background: Formed in 1943, we have expanded consistently, with our major growth being in the last 17 years when Simon Taylor, our current CEO, joined the business to become partners with Danny Lopian, now our chairman. Our aim is to be acknowledged as ‘the best independent broker’ in the UK in terms of our ability to deliver superb, attentive, 24/7 customer excellence. 2018 was our 75th anniversary of trading.
Owner: Simon Taylor, Danny Lopian.
Romero Group
Romero House, 8 Airport West, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7ZA
Website: www.romeroinsurance.co.uk, www. club-insure.co.uk, www.ndml.co.uk, www.bookingprotect.com, www. insure-our-event.co.uk.
Contact name: Simon Mabb (group managing director)
Chairman: Justin Romero-Trigo
Tel: 0113 281 8110
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@ClubInsure, @RomeroBroker, @InsureOurEvent, @NDMLInsurance
Main location: Leeds
Additional branches: Five
Staff numbers (total): 170
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 150
Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing, retail, distribution, leisure, ticket insurance, claims and risk management.
What we are: Fully independent award winning commercial chartered insurance broker that specialises in providing the highest levels of service to our clients.
Vision/background: Our vision is to double in size by continuing our organic growth to be one of the most dominate independent brokers in the UK. We have one of the best teams in the market, working with our clients to deliver a truly valued client proposition.
Owner: Directors of the business own 100%.
W Denis Insurance Brokers
86 Kirkstall Road Leeds LS31LQ
Website: www.wdenis.co.uk
Contact name: Paul Johnson
MD/chairman: Simon Thew
Tel: 0113 2439812
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Leeds
Additional branches: London, Midlands.
Staff numbers (total): 80
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 77
Major specialisms: Manufacturing, construction, international, life science, technology, sports and leisure, trade credit, contingency, reinsurance, PMI.
Major trading subsidiaries: W Denis Credit Risks
What we are: We are a well-established corporate insurance broker involved in a broad spectrum of specialist sectors. We continue to provide a quality service concentrating on innovative solutions.
Vision/background: Our vision is to be the most competitive and highly skilled brokers in the marketplace.
Owner: Management
