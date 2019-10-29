Top 100 2019 - £500m to £749.99m
Atlanta Group • Global Risk Partners • Howden UK • Jelf • Towergate
Atlanta Group
Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke on Trent ST6 2BA
Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk, www.carolenash.com, www.swinton.co.uk
MD/chairman: Ian Donaldson
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@SwintonGroup, @CaroleNash, @autonetvan
Main location: Stoke-on-Trent
Additional branches: Altrincham, Manchester.
Staff numbers (total): 2,144 FTE
Major specialisms: Commercial vehicle, SME, private car, home, motorcycles.
Major trading subsidiaries: Carole Nash Insurance Consultants, Swinton Group.
Acquisitions in past two years: Carole Nash (December 2017), Swinton (2 January 2019). Autonet also acquired AA van, Entire and OYD books of business in 2017. Carole Nash acquired the bike insurance book of Cornmarket Insurance Services in the Republic of Ireland.
What we are: A diverse digital broker with leading brands and almost 2m policies. Autonet is the UK’s largest van insurance broker. Carole Nash is the market leader on bike. Swinton is a synonymous brand in personal lines insurance.
Vision/background: The Atlanta Group was formed in December 2017 when Carole Nash joined Autonet and were joined by Swinton at the start of 2019. We deliver innovative solutions and have a culture of trust, honesty and transparency with partners, customers and staff.
Owner: The Ardonagh Group
Global Risk Partners
50 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3JY
Website: www.grpgroup.co.uk
Contact name: Mike Bruce
MD/chairman: David Margrett/Peter Cullum
Tel: 020 3813 6900
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Southern England
Additional branches: Northern Ireland, Yorkshire, Cheshire,Derbyshire, London (City), Essex, Lancashire.
Staff numbers (total): >1,350
Major specialisms: An extensive range of products addressing the insurance needs of SME/corporate clients.
Major trading subsidiaries: Retail – ABL, Cavendish Munro, Greens, Higos, Marshall Wooldridge, County Group, Alan & Thomas, DCJ. Lloyd’s Specialty – Lonmar, Ropner. MGA – EPUL, Plum, Camberford Law, Lexicon.
Acquisitions in past two years: GRP has made 30 acquisitions since August 2017 as follows: retail (27 acquisitions made) – Alan & Thomas, Mellerups General Insurance, Commercial & General Insurance, Eclipse Insurance Services, Anglo Hibernian, GMM Commercial, County Group, Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers, Watkin Davies Paignton Business, Thomas Sagar Insurance, Guardian Insurance Brokers, DCJ Group, Digney Grant, Rahon Insurance, Douglas Insurance Brokers, Key Insurance Group, Swinford Insurance Consultants, TIL Group Companies, Shearwater Insurance Services, Reid Briggs & Co, PI Agents, Clifton Morley Associates, The Insurance Group, Meadons Insurance Brokers, Thomas Cook & Son Insurance, Eric Rawlins & Company, and Health & Safety Click; MGA (3 acquisitions made) – Camberford Law, U-Sure Insurance Brokers and 3XD.
What we are: GRP is an entrepreneurial, independently owned business aimed at executing a ‘buy and build’ strategy for UK retail brokers, managing general agents and Lloyd’s specialty brokers.
Vision/background: GRP’s strategy is to drive profitable, sustainable growth through its acquisition strategy and organic growth of its trading entities. This strategy is underpinned by the delivery of client focused insurance solutions and excellent relationships with our insurer partners. GRP’s strongly capitalised, regulatory compliant platform provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals, teams and companies to fulfil their growth aspirations.
Howden UK
One Creechurch Place, London EC3A 5AF
Website: www.howdengroup.com
Contact name: Matt Ward, marketing director.
MD/chairman: Chris Evans (CEO)
Tel: 020 7623 806
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Additional branches: Baildon, Bedford, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Overbury, Perth, Poole, Redhill, Richmond, Wakefield.
Staff numbers (total): 450
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 400
Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural & agriculture, care, employee benefits & wellbeing, corporate risks.
Major trading subsidiaries: Howden Workplace Consulting, Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing.
Acquisitions in past two years: Punter Southall Health, Protection Holdings.
What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.
Vision/background: To free businesses and individuals from the burden of risk, enabling them to focus on opportunity and prosper. To achieve this by delivering market leading products and services across the sectors we operate in.
Owner: Hyperion employees and directors (44%), General Atlantic (28%), Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (28%).
Jelf
Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX
Towergate Insurance Brokers
1 Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AA
Website: www.towergate.com
Contact name: Ellen Ansley
MD/chairman: Joe Thelwell
Tel: 0207 716 5016
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@TowergateIB
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: 58
Staff numbers (total): 1,800
Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing, engineering.
Major trading subsidiaries: Berkeley Alexander and a small number still trading under Cullum Capital Ventures (CCV).
Acquisitions in past two years: Minton House Group (previously Capita Care), Mastercover.
What we are: Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisers. Our teams of specialists have built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries and navigating the everyday and emerging risks faced in today’s increasingly complex world. We also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal cover.
Vision/background: Towergate began its journey in 1997 and has grown to become one of the UK’s largest insurance intermediaries for corporate, commercial, SME and specialist personal insurances. We forge long-term relationships with clients and partners, built on trust. We also aim to deliver community broking with more offices than any other UK insurance broker. In addition to this, we offer expert technical advice – we do far more than just offer an insurance policy. We offer expert risk management, business continuity and health and safety advice, alongside wider protection services to ensure our clients are protected against the unforeseen.
Owner: The Ardonagh Group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
- Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court
- Aston Lark buys Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk
- News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out
- Brokers puzzled as Markerstudy reports £217.3m loan deadline
- SRIL buys Square Mile Broking
- Revenue falls at Hastings amid rising claims inflation