Top 100 2019 - £500m to £749.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Atlanta Group • Global Risk Partners • Howden UK • Jelf • Towergate

Atlanta Group

Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke on Trent ST6 2BA

Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk, www.carolenash.com, www.swinton.co.uk

MD/chairman: Ian Donaldson

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SwintonGroup, @CaroleNash, @autonetvan

Main location: Stoke-on-Trent

Additional branches: Altrincham, Manchester.

Staff numbers (total): 2,144 FTE

Major specialisms: Commercial vehicle, SME, private car, home, motorcycles.

Major trading subsidiaries: Carole Nash Insurance Consultants, Swinton Group.

Acquisitions in past two years: Carole Nash (December 2017), Swinton (2 January 2019). Autonet also acquired AA van, Entire and OYD books of business in 2017. Carole Nash acquired the bike insurance book of Cornmarket Insurance Services in the Republic of Ireland.

What we are: A diverse digital broker with leading brands and almost 2m policies. Autonet is the UK’s largest van insurance broker. Carole Nash is the market leader on bike. Swinton is a synonymous brand in personal lines insurance.

Vision/background: The Atlanta Group was formed in December 2017 when Carole Nash joined Autonet and were joined by Swinton at the start of 2019. We deliver innovative solutions and have a culture of trust, honesty and transparency with partners, customers and staff.

Owner: The Ardonagh Group

Global Risk Partners

50 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3JY

Website: www.grpgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Mike Bruce

MD/chairman: David Margrett/Peter Cullum

Tel: 020 3813 6900

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Southern England

Additional branches: Northern Ireland, Yorkshire, Cheshire,Derbyshire, London (City), Essex, Lancashire.

Staff numbers (total): >1,350

Major specialisms: An extensive range of products addressing the insurance needs of SME/corporate clients.

Major trading subsidiaries: Retail – ABL, Cavendish Munro, Greens, Higos, Marshall Wooldridge, County Group, Alan & Thomas, DCJ. Lloyd’s Specialty – Lonmar, Ropner. MGA – EPUL, Plum, Camberford Law, Lexicon.

Acquisitions in past two years: GRP has made 30 acquisitions since August 2017 as follows: retail (27 acquisitions made) – Alan & Thomas, Mellerups General Insurance, Commercial & General Insurance, Eclipse Insurance Services, Anglo Hibernian, GMM Commercial, County Group, Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers, Watkin Davies Paignton Business, Thomas Sagar Insurance, Guardian Insurance Brokers, DCJ Group, Digney Grant, Rahon Insurance, Douglas Insurance Brokers, Key Insurance Group, Swinford Insurance Consultants, TIL Group Companies, Shearwater Insurance Services, Reid Briggs & Co, PI Agents, Clifton Morley Associates, The Insurance Group, Meadons Insurance Brokers, Thomas Cook & Son Insurance, Eric Rawlins & Company, and Health & Safety Click; MGA (3 acquisitions made) – Camberford Law, U-Sure Insurance Brokers and 3XD.

What we are: GRP is an entrepreneurial, independently owned business aimed at executing a ‘buy and build’ strategy for UK retail brokers, managing general agents and Lloyd’s specialty brokers.

Vision/background: GRP’s strategy is to drive profitable, sustainable growth through its acquisition strategy and organic growth of its trading entities. This strategy is underpinned by the delivery of client focused insurance solutions and excellent relationships with our insurer partners. GRP’s strongly capitalised, regulatory compliant platform provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals, teams and companies to fulfil their growth aspirations.

Howden UK

One Creechurch Place, London EC3A 5AF

Website: www.howdengroup.com

Contact name: Matt Ward, marketing director.

MD/chairman: Chris Evans (CEO)

Tel: 020 7623 806

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Baildon, Bedford, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Overbury, Perth, Poole, Redhill, Richmond, Wakefield.

Staff numbers (total): 450

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 400

Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural & agriculture, care, employee benefits & wellbeing, corporate risks.

Major trading subsidiaries: Howden Workplace Consulting, Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing.

Acquisitions in past two years: Punter Southall Health, Protection Holdings.

What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.

Vision/background: To free businesses and individuals from the burden of risk, enabling them to focus on opportunity and prosper. To achieve this by delivering market leading products and services across the sectors we operate in.

Owner: Hyperion employees and directors (44%), General Atlantic (28%), Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (28%).

Jelf

Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX

Towergate Insurance Brokers

1 Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AA

Website: www.towergate.com

Contact name: Ellen Ansley

MD/chairman: Joe Thelwell

Tel: 0207 716 5016

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@TowergateIB

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: 58

Staff numbers (total): 1,800

Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing, engineering.

Major trading subsidiaries: Berkeley Alexander and a small number still trading under Cullum Capital Ventures (CCV).

Acquisitions in past two years: Minton House Group (previously Capita Care), Mastercover.

What we are: Towergate Insurance Brokers is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers and risk management advisers. Our teams of specialists have built a solid reputation for understanding many business sectors and industries and navigating the everyday and emerging risks faced in today’s increasingly complex world. We also look after the insurance needs of private individuals and families seeking tailored personal cover.

Vision/background: Towergate began its journey in 1997 and has grown to become one of the UK’s largest insurance intermediaries for corporate, commercial, SME and specialist personal insurances. We forge long-term relationships with clients and partners, built on trust. We also aim to deliver community broking with more offices than any other UK insurance broker. In addition to this, we offer expert technical advice – we do far more than just offer an insurance policy. We offer expert risk management, business continuity and health and safety advice, alongside wider protection services to ensure our clients are protected against the unforeseen.

Owner: The Ardonagh Group