North West broker hits £20m GWP

Broadway Insurance Partners has posted £20m gross written premiums in 2025, up 66% from last year, as it revealed plans to grow staff numbers and expand the firm’s infrastructure outside the North West.

The broker explained 95% of the growth was generated by existing clients, and its client roster had increased by almost one third.

The firm, launched in March 2020, outlined it advises some of the country’s wealthiest and most high-profile individuals, entrepreneurs and household brand businesses.

Broadway CEO Daniel Lloyd-John, pictured, revealed plans last year to expand into Lancashire and Staffordshire after the business opened an office in Liverpool. It already had offices in Cheshire and