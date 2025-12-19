Interview: Tigi Singhateh and Adrian Best, Invicta Insurance Services
Since coming on board in 2022, Invicta Insurance Services’ leaders have doubled the size of the business, despite having to deal with a fraudster. With the now ex-employee jailed and the case firmly behind them, they are targeting doubling again.
Sevenoaks-based Invicta was set up in March 2010 by Steve Gamage and Paul Cosh, beginning with deals for Williams Insurance Services and then Lowe Insurance.
The original plan had been to focus on personal lines, but by 2014 it had pivoted to a commercial focus.
Cosh had sold out to ex-LV leader Phil Bunker in 2017, and after a handover to Singhateh – who joined in October 2022 – Gamage retired at the end of March 2023.
Adrian Best had joined a few months before Singhateh as operations director
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
MBP invests in cyber broker taking deal count to four in recent months
Peter Cullum-backed Minority Broker Partnerships has invested in London-based specialist cyber and technology insurance broker and digital platform, Cyber Cover.
British Model Flying Association flies high with Aon’s Sports Insure
Aon’s specialist offering Sports Insure has been appointed by the British Model Flying Association to provide its approximately 800 affiliated clubs and youth groups with risk management and insurance solutions.
North West broker hits £20m GWP
Broadway Insurance Partners has posted £20m gross written premiums in 2025, up 66% from last year, as it revealed plans to grow staff numbers and expand the firm’s infrastructure outside the North West.
FCA’s home and travel super-complaint response triggers praise and warnings from experts
Industry specialists have praised the clarity and transparency of the Financial Conduct Authority’s response to the Which? super-complaint about the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets but warned the actions may not “get to grips” with “growing problems”.
People Moves: 15 – 19 December 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Gallagher boss Rea to replace Aon’s Kielty as Biba deputy chair
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has announced that Michael Rea, Gallagher’s UK CEO, will be the association’s next deputy chair.
Alps launches hire vehicle add-on to tackle ‘one of the biggest pain points’ for fleets and brokers
Alps has launched a fleet guaranteed hire vehicle insurance policy.
FCA commits to expanded work in response to Which? super-complaint
The Financial Conduct Authority has promised to do more work on improving claims handling and consumer understanding of cover in light of Which? hitting the watchdog with a super-complaint about the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.