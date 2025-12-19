Interview: Tigi Singhateh and Adrian Best, Invicta Insurance Services

Since coming on board in 2022, Invicta Insurance Services’ leaders have doubled the size of the business, despite having to deal with a fraudster. With the now ex-employee jailed and the case firmly behind them, they are targeting doubling again.

Sevenoaks-based Invicta was set up in March 2010 by Steve Gamage and Paul Cosh, beginning with deals for Williams Insurance Services and then Lowe Insurance.

The original plan had been to focus on personal lines, but by 2014 it had pivoted to a commercial focus.

Cosh had sold out to ex-LV leader Phil Bunker in 2017, and after a handover to Singhateh – who joined in October 2022 – Gamage retired at the end of March 2023.

Adrian Best had joined a few months before Singhateh as operations director