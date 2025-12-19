MBP invests in cyber broker taking deal count to four in recent months

Peter Cullum-backed Minority Broker Partnerships has invested in London-based specialist cyber and technology insurance broker and digital platform, Cyber Cover.

Cyber Cover detailed it will use the funding to support the next phase of its growth.

It listed developments will include further scaling its technology, enhancing its underwriting capability and expanding its distribution footprint “across key industry sectors”.

The business, founded in 2017, offers a platform with API integrations and intelligent automation alongside “human broking expertise” and claimed it can supply faster and more intuitive cyber insurance placements for brokers, resellers