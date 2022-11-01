Video Q&A: Travelers Insurance on the opportunities afforded brokers by the UK technology sector

Travelers Insurance’s Stuart Hawkins talks to Insurance Age about the coverages and issues brokers need to be aware of to manage clients in the technology sector.

With the UK positioned well in terms of its standing as a pre-eminent technology leader on the global stage, there has never been a better opportunity for brokers to think about this attractive market segment.

In this video, Stuart Hawkins, technology development underwriter at Travelers Insurance, outlines the regulatory pressures that technology companies face at present; alongside why cyber cover has never been more important.

He also talks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about the key drivers for growth and what his employer can do to help brokers manage and mitigate the risks that technology clients might face.