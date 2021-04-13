Video: Covid-19 and the changing claims landscape

Aviva's director of commercial claims, Chris Hughes, discusses the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the claims landscape. Hughes talks to Insurance Age editor Sian Barton about the new risks facing businesses and how brokers can use technology to reduce their clients’ risk exposure.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]