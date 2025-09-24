 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Watch Lycetts, Recorder and Yutree discuss how to unlock the full potential of schemes

lock-security-data
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Brokers are under increasing pressure to run delegated authority schemes with greater discipline, efficiency, and profitability.

Success in this area is no longer just about securing capacity; it’s about how effectively data and technology are being used to manage programmes, deliver value, and stand out in a competitive marketplace.

So, what does good scheme management actually look like, and how can brokers, insurers, and technology providers work together to achieve it?

In this pre-Broker Week Masterclass Webinar on 30 September at 11am, an expert panel will share lessons learned from successful partnerships; explore how disciplined programme management drives profitable growth; and discuss how the tripartite relationship between brokers, insurers, and software providers can deliver a win-win for all parties — while ensuring outstanding customer outcomes.

Moderator

Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance Age

Panellists

Matt Hicks, co-founder & director, Recorder

Ian Barclay, CEO, Lycetts

Laura Hancock, managing director, Yutree Underwriting

Click here to sign up to watch

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on Products

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: