Watch Lycetts, Recorder and Yutree discuss how to unlock the full potential of schemes

Brokers are under increasing pressure to run delegated authority schemes with greater discipline, efficiency, and profitability.

Success in this area is no longer just about securing capacity; it’s about how effectively data and technology are being used to manage programmes, deliver value, and stand out in a competitive marketplace.

So, what does good scheme management actually look like, and how can brokers, insurers, and technology providers work together to achieve it?

In this pre-Broker Week Masterclass Webinar on 30 September at 11am, an expert panel will share lessons learned from successful partnerships; explore how disciplined programme management drives profitable growth; and discuss how the tripartite relationship between brokers, insurers, and software providers can deliver a win-win for all parties — while ensuring outstanding customer outcomes.

Moderator

Jonathan Swift, content director, Insurance Age

Panellists

Matt Hicks, co-founder & director, Recorder

Ian Barclay, CEO, Lycetts

Laura Hancock, managing director, Yutree Underwriting

