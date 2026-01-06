Alps launches commercial property emergency insurance

Alps has launched a commercial property emergency policy designed to provide rapid assistance and financial protection for SME businesses facing unexpected property emergencies.

The managing general agent explained the policy has been developed specifically for owner-operated SME businesses trading from premises similar in scale to a domestic property.

It added these businesses typically lack the in-house resources to source reliable emergency contractors at short notice, making them particularly vulnerable to disruption and financial loss.

The launch has been delivered in partnership with Strategic Insurance Services and underwritten by Collinson Insurance. The policy