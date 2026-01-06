 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Alps launches commercial property emergency insurance

property-money
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Alps has launched a commercial property emergency policy designed to provide rapid assistance and financial protection for SME businesses facing unexpected property emergencies.

The managing general agent explained the policy has been developed specifically for owner-operated SME businesses trading from premises similar in scale to a domestic property.

It added these businesses typically lack the in-house resources to source reliable emergency contractors at short notice, making them particularly vulnerable to disruption and financial loss.

The launch has been delivered in partnership with Strategic Insurance Services and underwritten by Collinson Insurance. The policy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Cyber crime
Coalition UK expands footprint

Cyber insurer Coalition has expanded its ability to deliver cover to organisations based in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, the remaining Channel Islands, and Gibraltar.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: