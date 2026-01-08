CFC extends ‘flagship’ SME cyber cover

CFC has launched a customer business interruption extension to its ‘flagship’ cyber proactive response cover for SMEs.

The cyber specialist insurer detailed that the extension responds to contingent BI events, providing protection for SMEs facing financial loss when a major customer cancels orders for a period following a cyber attack.

The endorsement provides a much-needed solution for brokers to offer to any SME that receives a material proportion of revenue from a single customer, CFC argued.

