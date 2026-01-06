Folgate Underwriting secures IGI-led capacity for PI

Folgate Underwriting Agency has sealed a deal for dedicated primary and excess capacity led by International General Insurance to support its professional indemnity book.

Folgate CEO Ian Russell said: “This agreement represents a major milestone for FUAL.

RelatedUS insurer Hadron enters UK market with Folgate takeover

Hybrid carrier Hadron, which launched in 2023, has bought Folgate Insurance Company for an undisclosed sum.

“The support from IGI provides the scale and stability we need to accelerate our planned underwriting growth while maintaining firm underwriting discipline and delivering consistent, sustainable value to brokers and their clients.

“This