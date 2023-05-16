UK Broker Awards Q&A video: Clegg Gifford CEO Toby Glegg

At the 2022 UK Broker Awards Clegg Gifford won the Claims Team of the Year and overall Broker of the Year awards.

In this video, Clegg Gifford CEO Toby Clegg speaks to Insurance Age’s content director Jonathan Swift about its success.

The pair discuss how the broker has reduced claims spend while keeping a focus very much on the customer.

They also talk about Clegg Gifford’s growth, meeting and beating tough strategic goals, and what Markerstudy’s investment means for the business.

