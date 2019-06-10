Open GI to headline Broker Expo 2019

More than 1,000 brokers to attend 7 November event.

Open GI, the insurance software specialist, has been confirmed as the headline sponsor of Broker Expo 2019.

Broker Expo is the exclusive event where the UK broker community comes together to do more business in one day than most do in three months.

With more than 1,000 brokers and 130 plus exhibitors, it is the place to renew old acquaintances, build new relationships and strike business enhancing deals.

Taking place at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, on 7 November, the event is free for all general insurance brokers. With more than 30 confirmed speakers, five dedicated learning zones, and a special address from legendary explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Broker Expo is the must-attend event in UK insurance broking.

Innovation

Commenting on the news, Jack Grocott, publisher, Insurance Age, said: “Each year the team at Insurance Age work tirelessly to make sure Broker Expo remains the best networking and education event for UK brokers.

“Innovation and growth are two key themes for Broker Expo 2019 and with Open GI’s support, this year’s gathering promises to be the biggest yet.”

Nick Giddings, chief marketing officer, Open GI, added: “Open GI are proud and delighted to be the headline sponsor of the 2019 Broker Expo presented by Insurance Age.

“At Open GI, we are passionate about supporting and connecting brokers, MGAs and insurers with the right technology solutions to help power their business. We look forward to showcasing our latest innovation, Mobius, to the broking community and meeting many of you at the event in November.”

Features

Broker Expo 2019 includes two brand new features:

Insurance Hound Live - Insurance Hound is the leading global insurance and risk whitepaper library. Insurance Hound Live will allow brokers to gain access to the latest insight and research in UK and international insurance. Delegates will also have the opportunity to gain immediate access to Hound’s expansive archive and receive whitepapers of their choice direct to your inbox. Insurance Hound Live is the ideal opportunity to learn as well as gaining access to knowledge you cannot afford to do without!

Business Lounge - For 2019, we have developed a new Business Lounge where exhibitors can host private meetings throughout the day. Based on the theme of an airport lounge, the zone will provide dedicated catering, branded and reserved tables as well as enhanced seating and networking space. The Lounge is the ideal for exhibitors looking to have a more intimate conversation with existing and potential clients during the event.

Registration for Broker Expo is now open. Click here to sign up today.