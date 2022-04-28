Insurance Age
Video Q&A with Mike Bottle, VP of Arch Insurance

Insurance Age's editor, Sian Barton, interviews the senior vice-president, strategy and distribution, of Arch Insurance UK on their recent success relating to the broker satisfaction survey hosted by Insurance Age.

In this video Q&A we ask the following: 

  • How have you developed Arch Insurance since it was started in the UK a few years ago and achieved these result?
  • How important is it to offer face-to-face and digital service to the broker community? What does a rounded offering look like?
  • Arch restructured its underwriting services recently – what did that involve and how did it change things for brokers?
  • How do you want to develop the business and grow broker relationships in the next 12 months?
