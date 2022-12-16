Insurance Age

Video Q&A: NMU’s Guy Smith on being voted best commercial insurer by brokers

In this video, head of marine and specialty at NMU Guy Smith speaks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about its success in the annual Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey.

The insurer notched up the highest overall score (78.19%) with its greatest acclaim (80.19%) coming for its performance in new business and efficiency in providing quotes.

Following this up Smith and Swift discuss what constitutes good broker service, NMU’s USPs when it comes to differentiating its business from others and what the market can expect from the insurer in 2023.

The pair also talk about the biggest challenges brokers might face over the next 12-24 months and how NMU plan to

