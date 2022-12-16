Video Q&A: NMU’s Guy Smith on being voted best commercial insurer by brokers
In this video, head of marine and specialty at NMU Guy Smith speaks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about its success in the annual Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey.
The insurer notched up the highest overall score (78.19%) with its greatest acclaim (80.19%) coming for its performance in new business and efficiency in providing quotes.
Following this up Smith and Swift discuss what constitutes good broker service, NMU’s USPs when it comes to differentiating its business from others and what the market can expect from the insurer in 2023.
The pair also talk about the biggest challenges brokers might face over the next 12-24 months and how NMU plan to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Only 8% of broking CEO and 5.4% of chair roles held by women
With gender diversity falling in key regulated senior management functions at brokers and lagging behind the low levels in the FCA-regulated financial services sector Insurance Age takes a deep-dive into which posts are held by women as our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign continues.
Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance on how brokers can grow business in challenging times
Seàn Kemple of Close Brothers Premium Finance discusses the factors affecting business growth in the current market and the opportunities afforded by premium finance
QBE launches new financial lines product
QBE Europe has launched a new warranty and indemnity product due to increased mergers and acquisitions.
Stark FOI data reveals scale of broking’s gender diversity leadership gap
Broking’s lack of gender diversity in key senior management function roles has got worse since 2020 with the sector also falling behind the current low levels set by the FCA-regulated financial services industry, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
The stats: Q3 - Feeling the squeeze as commercial continues to climb
Recent figures for Q3 from Acturis show policyholders remain under intense pressure as premiums rise across all business classes, reports Rachel Gordon
RSA can no longer 'hide behind the screen' to engage brokers - Catherine Frost
Stakeholder engagement with brokers is a priority for increased visibility, according to RSA regional managing director Catherine Frost.
Pressures on fleet market push rates upwards
Figures from Acturis and opinion from market specialists indicate that fleet rates now look set to rise after many months of premium falls and stagnation.
Broking Success: Partnership power
Stuart Reid, non-exec chair of Partners&, explains why a penchant for buying does not make the broker a consolidator and how staying true to its founding ideals has helped it grow – with more to come