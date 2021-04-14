This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Video: Risk Insights - employee wellbeing and remote working
Aviva's UK wellbeing lead, Debbie Bullock, explains how remote working has brought employees' wellbeing to the forefront and why creating a positive workplace culture is key to improving wellbeing and business performance.
In a live webinar session panellists touched on points highlighted in Aviva’s Risk Insights Report. The report identified the health and wellbeing of employees as one of the top ten risks facing UK businesses. It found just under a fifth (19%) of the business leaders cited their employees’ health and wellbeing as one of their five biggest risks – including 15% in small businesses, 21% in mid-market businesses, and 23% from corporates.
Download the report here: Aviva Risk Insights Report
