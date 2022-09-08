This article was paid for by a contributing third party.
Video Q&A: Steve Molloy, AX – Supply chain shortages and the impact on motor claims
Steve Molloy, director of commercial sales at AX UK talks to Insurance Age about recent global supply chain issues in the motor industry and its effects on claims servicing.
This Q&A explores why many in the motor insurance sector are facing challenges brought on by the global supply chain shortages, how this is affecting claims services, and what steps can be taken to alleviate this.
- 00:53 Introduction to AX and its activity in the insurance sector
- 01:28 The importance of service in a post-price walking world
- 04:06 Global supply chain challenges
- 08:21 Managing client expectations in motor claims
- 10:44 Improving broker service
This video is part of a series exploring the future of motor insurance in a post-price-walking world.
View the Insurance Age/AX survey findings at https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/regulation/7939326/taking-the-temperature-of-the-electric-vehicle-market
