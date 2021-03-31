Insurance Age: 2021 Products Edition

This special edition is brought to you by Insurance Age in association with NMU, HSB and Novidea and explores how technological innovation has, and will continue to be, a catalyst for change within the broker market.

Over the past year technology has played a fundamental role in ensuring businesses can cope with the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.



For the broker market, working remotely has led to less face-to-face interactions with clients and more reliance on technology to support their business needs and to meet ever-changing customer demands.

Insurance Age’s 2021 Products Edition features the latest products for brokers from specialist providers in areas including cyber and terrorism; and delves into why product innovation is so vital in this market.