The stats: Insurer competition drives softening of commercial rates in Q2 2025

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows commercial combined and combined liability rates fell into negative territory, while growth slowed across fleet, property owners, and packages in Q2. Ida Axling reports.

Growth in UK commercial lines premiums has flattened in the second quarter of 2025, and experts confirmed they are seeing a widespread softening of the market, driven by increased provider competition.

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, has shown that the cost of commercial insurance only grew by a modest 0.6% in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024.

