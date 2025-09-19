The stats: Insurer competition drives softening of commercial rates in Q2 2025
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows commercial combined and combined liability rates fell into negative territory, while growth slowed across fleet, property owners, and packages in Q2. Ida Axling reports.
Growth in UK commercial lines premiums has flattened in the second quarter of 2025, and experts confirmed they are seeing a widespread softening of the market, driven by increased provider competition.
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, has shown that the cost of commercial insurance only grew by a modest 0.6% in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024.
More on Products
MGA Arrow targets tech E&O with Bridgehaven deal
Arrow Risk Management has launched its tech E&O underwriting practice teaming up with Bridgehaven Specialty UK for capacity.
Quoting insurtech launches courier van solution
Quoteswoop, a provider of insurance quoting technology, has launched Courier Van which enables brokers to enter risk details once and send them to up to eight courier van markets simultaneously.
Pen launches six enhancements to SME cyber
Pen Underwriting has added six cover enhancements to its UK SME cyber proposition.
Zurich brings in NCD conversion for SME e-trade fleets
Zurich Insurance is enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount claims history, in a move it stated responded to broker demand.
Open GI adds Alps to provider suite
Open GI has partnered with managing general agent Alps, bringing add-on landlord legal and rent protection policies to the platform.
NBS launches enhanced contractors combined product
NBS Underwriting has launched a contractors combined product to provide brokers with a “comprehensive solution that brings essential construction-related covers together in one streamlined policy”.
New specialist healthcare and medical malpractice MGA launched
Superian Insurance Group has launched Scious Underwriting, a specialty Lloyd’s coverholder and MGA specialising in healthcare and medical malpractice risks.
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Arag’s Andy Talbot
As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing at Arag, who asserts that while AI might not be “the future of insurance”, it will affect the future of everything, not least insurance.