 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

The stats: Insurer competition drives softening of commercial rates in Q2 2025

lone feather falling in the sky

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index shows commercial combined and combined liability rates fell into negative territory, while growth slowed across fleet, property owners, and packages in Q2. Ida Axling reports.

Growth in UK commercial lines premiums has flattened in the second quarter of 2025, and experts confirmed they are seeing a widespread softening of the market, driven by increased provider competition.

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, has shown that the cost of commercial insurance only grew by a modest 0.6% in Q2 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024.

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Products

Andy Talbot
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Arag’s Andy Talbot

As we count down to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Andy Talbot, director of broker, ATE & marketing at Arag, who asserts that while AI might not be “the future of insurance”, it will affect the future of everything, not least insurance.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: