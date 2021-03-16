Peach Pi launches product aimed at wellbeing and lifestyle sector on Acturis
Peach Pi has launched a new product aimed at freelancers and small businesses in the wellbeing and lifestyle sector.
The provider stated that this is its first commercial e-trade product to the broker market and that it is available via Acturis.
Peach Pi was developed by NPA Insurance in order to extend its products to a wider broker audience. It was launched in October 2020.
The insurer detailed that Peach Pi for Professionals is aimed at allied health professions such as audiologists
