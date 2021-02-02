Pen Underwriting launches standalone terrorism product

Pen Underwriting has launched a new standalone terrorism proposition, aimed at UK businesses and property owners.

The Gallagher-owned managing general agent noted that the offering has been tailored to cover realistic scenarios based on a broad definition of terrorism and can be traded in multiple ways to best suit brokers and their clients.

It added that the product is backed by A-rated security and has been designed as an easy, quick-to-quote, e-traded proposition via Acturis or the Pen