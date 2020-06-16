Pen partners with the police on cyber certification scheme for SMEs
The Gallagher-owned MGA says SMEs who achieve the certification and then buy cyber insurance from Pen through their broker will receive a premium discount.
Pen Underwriting has partnered with the Police Digital Security Centre (PDSC) on a new national certification scheme designed to boost the cyber security resilience of small businesses in the UK.
Pen explained that it will recognise and reward firms that can demonstrate they are ‘Digitally Aware’.
Developed by the PDSC, in collaboration with BSI (British Standards Institution), the ‘Digitally Aware’ certification scheme uses an online assessment tool, which enables SMEs to test and improve how resilient they are to the most common types of cybercrime.
According to the Gallagher-owned MGA, SMEs who achieve the certification and then buy cyber insurance from Pen through their broker will receive a premium discount.
Cybercrime
Simon Newman, head of cyber & business services at the PDSC, said: “We’ve developed this simple online assessment tool and certification scheme because it’s important small businesses regularly review their vulnerability to common types of cybercrime, understand their exposure to risk and put in place simple control measures to improve their own resilience.
“And having that enhanced resilience recognised when it comes to buying insurance will be welcomed by UK small businesses, who are already facing a very challenging time.”
Vulnerability
Adrian Scott, head of international & financial lines at Pen Underwriting and global cyber risk specialist, said: “This is a very timely and valuable police scheme that we’re proud to support.
“It’s in all our interests to help small businesses recognise their vulnerability to the fast-evolving risks of cybercrime and take steps to improve their resilience to what is now an omnipresent threat.”
He concluded: “Just as the insurance industry acknowledges actions policyholders take to alleviate the risk of flooding to their homes, or drivers who can demonstrate they are a better risk on the roads, so too should we look to encourage firms to reduce their risk of falling victim to costly cybercrime or attacks that can effectively stop their business from trading.”
