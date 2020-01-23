Keychoice teams up with NIG on commercial vehicle policy

NIG has also added two new products on SSP's commercial e-trading platform.

SSP-owned Keychoice has partnered with NIG to offer a fully integrated commercial vehicle policy through SSP’s back-office systems.

According to the software house, NIG’s commercial vehicle policy is designed for single vehicle contracts on a named driver basis for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, and offers comprehensive and third party fire and theft cover options.

It added that NIG will also be offering preferential rates on the new product.

In addition, NIG has also launched two commercial products, Tradesman and Shop, on SSP’s commercial e-trading platform.

Claire Faulding, head of Keychoice and commercial e-trading at SSP, commented: “I am delighted to be working with NIG to enhance both our Keychoice and commercial e-trade offerings.

“By working in partnership, we are continuing to support our Keychoice brokers, helping them to grow their businesses, whilst the new e-traded commercial products reinforces our commitment to grow the e-trading route, enabling our brokers to trade efficiently and provide the best possible service to their customers.”

Nick Makin, eTrade business manager at NIG said: “We’re excited to have our Shop and Tradesman products available to brokers on SSP’s Commercial e-trading platform, and we look forward to working with SSP and their brokers to develop their accounts in the future.”

