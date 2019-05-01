Arch UK to expand into cyber

The product will be sold by brokers and is aimed at supporting SMEs following a cyber event.

Arch Insurance (UK), part of Arch Insurance International, is set to expand into the cyber insurance market with a product designed specifically for SMEs and their brokers.

According to Arch the product, Cyber Searchlight, focuses on delivering the assistance SMEs need immediately following a cyber event.

In the event of a cyber claim, app-based notifications and online help will be available, allowing businesses to continue with a minimum of disruption, supported by a wide panel of service providers.

Cyber Searchlight will be launched as a specialist standalone product in the UK before being deployed into the Australian market via Arch’s offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

Regional

The business said it was planning to integrate the product into its range of commercial SME business package solutions offered by its UK regional division, which operates through its network of over 2,000 regional brokers.

Development of Cyber Searchlight has been overseen by Marcus Breese, Arch’s London-based cyber class underwriter who joined its Financial Lines team early in 2019.

Arch explained it will launch Cyber Searchlight at the 2019 Biba conference in Manchester later in May.

It further detailed that claims will be handled by the Arch claims team, with 24/7 cyber breach response service provided in partnership with the cyber team at global law firm Kennedys.

Last month Arch bought specialist underwriting agency Obelisk Underwriting and Axiom Underwriting.

Lifeline

Steve Bashford, chief executive, Arch UK Regional commented: “Our ambition has been to design a simple, service-led policy proposition to overcome the historic complexity in the cyber segment.

“When a business experiences a cyberattack, it needs a responsive, straightforward service — a lifeline in its hour of need.”

He continued: “We’ve designed Cyber Searchlight to be a fifth emergency service, empowering brokers to sell more policies with more confidence and to get their clients back up and running swiftly if they experience a cyber incident.”

