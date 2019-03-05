HSB unveils construction products on Acturis

Provider claims first to go live on the Acturis e-trading platform with stand-alone construction products available to brokers.

HSB Engineering Insurance has launched a suite of construction insurance products through the Acturis e-trading platform.

The specialist engineering and construction insurer, which is part of Munich Re, detailed that the products consist of Annual Construction, Project Construction and Contractors’ Plant insurance, which are aimed at construction risks.

The policies provide cover for contract works, owned and hired-in plant, and employees’ tools.

According to HSB it is the first insurer to go live on the Acturis e-trade solution with stand-alone construction products and the move is part of its broader e-trade strategy to enable more of its products to be traded quickly and easily online.

Distribution

Paul Cullum, alternative distribution manager at HSB, commented: “The availability of our products on Acturis is an important part of our online distribution strategy and reflects our commitment to making construction and engineering products easy for brokers to trade electronically.

“During 2019, we will be focused on expanding the suite of products further and widening broker access to our specialist covers via e-trade solutions.”

Theo Duchen, co-CEO at Acturis, added: “It’s great to see HSB expand their e-trade offering on the Acturis platform, providing better solutions for our brokers in an area that has not previously been e-traded.

“We are excited to be part of their strategy in developing their product suite further during 2019 and beyond.”

