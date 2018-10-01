Azur unveils HNW home renovation product

Policy provides protection for buildings, works and contents.

MGA Azur has launched Azur Works, a new offering in its suite of high net worth products sold through brokers.

The business, which describes itself as a managing digital agent (MDA), said the new product provides cover for private clients undertaking home improvement and building projects in the UK.

It follows the launch in March this year of Azur’s Collector Car product, which is aimed at the classic car market.

Azur was established in May 2017 with the aim of bringing a technology company attitude to the insurance world.

According to Azur, the product was designed to provide comprehensive protection for buildings, works and contents throughout the course of a renovation project.

Covers

The MGA noted that the product includes the following covers:

Comprehensive insurance for the existing structure

Contract works cover for new and existing structures

Non-negligent liability

Property owners’ liability

Alternative accommodation

Plant hire cover

Paul Glennerster, technical underwriting manager at Azur, said: “Many homeowners are exposed when carrying out building work on their property.

“If digging a basement causes movement or cracks to a neighbour’s home, for example, it could mean huge costs for the owner, and a significant delay in their renovation plans.”

Freedom

He continued: “Clients require comprehensive and hassle-free cover to ensure their property and contents are protected before, during and after their building work.

“Azur Works gives clients the freedom and peace of mind to safely improve or create their dream home.”

Glennerster noted that the MGA was set to launch more products aimed at the HNW market in the new year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.