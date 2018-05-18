Pukka to expand into home

CEO Sam White says new product will launch towards the end of 2018.

Pukka Insure is set to move into the home insurance market towards the end of the year, Insurance Age can reveal.

Sam White, founder of the motor specialist managing general agent (MGA), said that she was looking to diversify the business and expand into more business lines.

In addition, she stated that the van MGA would be launching its previously announced private car product in the next few months.

Bed-fellows

White told Insurance Age: “We’re moving into private car first and home and private car are good bed-fellows.

“Now that we’ve launched our own broker it works well to bring those elements together. Home is a good market to get into.”

White confirmed that the new products will be sold through brokers in the UK.

According to the CEO, Pukka is also looking at international expansion, including Australia.

“We are exploring a number of different trajectories to take the business forward, including expanding into other territories,” she said.

Target

And she explained that Pukka was on its way to hit its target to achieve £500m of gross written premium in the motor market as part of its five year plan.

White is also CEO of Cheadle-based claims management company Action 365. Her broker, Freedom Brokers, was launched in October last year, and at the time White said it would explore “different elements of motor”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.